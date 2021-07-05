Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lessened by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

