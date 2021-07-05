Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,727,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.23. 628,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,983. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

