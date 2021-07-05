Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.42

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.42 and last traded at C$66.26, with a volume of 9153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.90.

RCI.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.21.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.57. The firm has a market cap of C$33.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.