Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 345.46.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

