Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $430.32 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.66 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

