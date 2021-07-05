ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00176012 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

