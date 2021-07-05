Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,617. The stock has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

