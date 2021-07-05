Rubric Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,742 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.83% of Tenet Healthcare worth $45,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $70.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.