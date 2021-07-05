Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $21.82 Million in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 938,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $285,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

RDN stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

