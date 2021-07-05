Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,688,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

