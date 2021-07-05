Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 925,000 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners comprises approximately 2.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $50,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BGC Partners by 372.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after buying an additional 2,515,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BGC Partners by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 2,068,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,756,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BGCP shares. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.