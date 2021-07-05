Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares during the quarter. Koppers makes up about 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Koppers were worth $27,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after buying an additional 189,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 381.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KOP opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.