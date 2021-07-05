Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 16,742 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,742 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $45,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

