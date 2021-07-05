Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 1,726,308 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726,308 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.71% of TherapeuticsMD worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.