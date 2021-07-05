Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,700 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Barings BDC worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 1,373,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.72 on Monday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

