Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 60,020 Shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.16 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $414.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

