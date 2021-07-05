Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $310,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $18,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $3,896,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knowles stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,908 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

