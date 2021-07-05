Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $334,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.16. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

