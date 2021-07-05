Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Qudian by 349,722.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qudian by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Qudian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

