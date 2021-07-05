Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 70,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.21 on Monday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of -145.84 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

