Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.86 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

