Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,241,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 1,668,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGSVF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

