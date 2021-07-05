Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SBR opened at $40.97 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.05.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.56% and a return on equity of 655.41%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

