Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Holdings Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,871 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.72% of Sabre worth $33,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

