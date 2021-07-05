Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Safran stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

