Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of SC stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

