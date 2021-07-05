Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. ON24 accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth $202,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

