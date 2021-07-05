Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.99 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. 14,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

