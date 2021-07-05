Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,624,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,249,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SBRCY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,163. Sberbank of Russia has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 36.13%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

