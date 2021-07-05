Scala (XLA) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $3,847.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00136549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00167985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.30 or 1.00066663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00919852 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

