Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €140.00 ($164.71).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €133.88 ($157.51) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €131.97. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

