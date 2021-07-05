Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.20 Million

Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce sales of $162.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $343.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $705.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NYSE:STNG opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $8,309,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

