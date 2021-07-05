Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,777 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 878,362 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 426,387 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $6,262,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 163,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE SA opened at $17.67 on Monday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.