Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 89.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SECYF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.