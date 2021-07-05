Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 574,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$757.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.74. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.21 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.40.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

