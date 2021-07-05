Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNFCA stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $170.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from Security National Financial’s previous — dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

