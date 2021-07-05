Sei Investments Co. Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 423,637 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 548.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Perion Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

