Sei Investments Co. Has $208,000 Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 118.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

