Sei Investments Co. Invests $91,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

