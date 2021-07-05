Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 114.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.20 ($1.49).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Senior stock traded down GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159.77 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.38. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £670.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

