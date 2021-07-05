Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $4.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 million to $4.38 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 244.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $19.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 15,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.