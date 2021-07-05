SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 74.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

ZLAB opened at $175.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,190 shares of company stock valued at $57,303,916. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

