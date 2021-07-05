SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 155.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $4,783,167. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet stock opened at $161.19 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -644.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.