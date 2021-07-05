SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,166 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. Mizuho reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

