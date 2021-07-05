SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.