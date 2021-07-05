SHIELD Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,714.30 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $104,714.30 and $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,232.17 or 0.06579968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.89 or 0.01508959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00408617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00161520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.87 or 0.00642221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00422510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00334620 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

