Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 207.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.2% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Shopify were worth $528,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,464.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

