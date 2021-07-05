Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Declines By 17.6%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

