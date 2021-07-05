Short Interest in Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Declines By 26.5%

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,320,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AZFL opened at $0.00 on Monday. Amazonas Florestal has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

