Short Interest in American Community Newspapers Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACNI) Drops By 18.8%

American Community Newspapers Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACNI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

American Community Newspapers stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. American Community Newspapers has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About American Community Newspapers

American Community Newspapers Inc publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

